Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are showing fans how to keep a safe distance during these turbulent times.

A temporary logo the Red Sox created and shared Tuesday promotes social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. The new logo features Boston’s iconic hanging socks with some space in-between them.

Boston’s social-distancing logo contrasts with the team’s more familiar one, in which the socks are connected at the top.

Major League Baseball suspended spring training March 12 and delayed the start of the 2020 regular season amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the United States is practicing social distancing and staying home, per authorities’ requests. Anyone struggling to understand the concept of social distancing need look no further than the Olde Town Team’s latest artistic endeavor.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images