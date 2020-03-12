Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With uncertainty across most of the sports world, the show will go on (for now) in the PGA Tour.

Despite unprecedented decisions from the NCAA and NBA in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, golf’s so-called fifth major will go on as planned, the PGA Tour announced early Thursday morning. That means one of the sport’s most important tournaments, The Players Championship, tees off bright and early at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Here’s how to watch The Players online.

When: Thursday, March 12, beginning at 7:40 a.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel (beginning at 1 p.m.)

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial (beginning at 1 p.m.) | Twitter (until 9 a.m.) | PGA Tour Live (all day, subscription required)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images