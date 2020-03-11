Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask continues to set the bar for NHL goalies. And he’s set it pretty high.

The Bruins goaltender stopped all 36 shots he faced Tuesday night, earning his 50th career shutout in Boston’s 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Rask became the 32nd NHL goalie ever to hit the milestone. Ironically, he had no idea until reporters asked him about it after the game, which prompted a candid reaction.

If that historic achievement isn’t enough to prove Rask’s dominance between the pipes, here are more stats that will help.

Of the 30 goalies that have played >2000 minutes this season the closest to Rask's .929 save percentage is Bishop and Hellebuyck at .921. Hart's 2.42 goals against average is closest to Rask's 2.12. — Bruins Stats (@bruins_stats) March 11, 2020

Rask has a .929 save percentage and a 2.12 goals against average after 2,402 minutes of play so far this season. To put that into perspective, of the 30 goalies who have played at least 2,000 minutes this season, the goalie with the next-closest save percentage is Connor Hellebuyck at .922. In terms of goals against, Carter Hart is the next-closest behind Rask with a 2.42 average.

Rask’s impressive performance in net has helped lead the Bruins to a 15-4-0 record since the All-Star Game in January.

Still need more evidence? Check out the 36 saves from his 50th career shutout in the video below.

A happy birthday indeed. Take another look at @tuukkarask's 36-save masterpiece that secured his 50th career shutout.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/084U651YEh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2020

Rask will look to continue his momentum Friday as the Bruins travel to Buffalo, where they’ll face off against the Sabres at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images