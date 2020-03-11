Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Particularly with Chris Sale’s injury, there’s reason to be skeptical about the Boston Red Sox’s rotation.

The Sox were going to enter the season with Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez and likely an opener, but that was before things went south with Sale. And while Ryan Weber has made a nice case for himself to be the fourth starter, there still is understandable angst among the fanbase about the rotation.

However, there’s at least some reason for Red Sox fans to have a little confidence.

While fully acknowledging that spring training stats really don’t mean a whole lot, check out this tweet from Red Sox Notes on Twitter.

In 11 starts this spring, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Martín Pérez, and Ryan Weber have combined to post a 0.88 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 5 walks. (I know, I know. Spring training stats don’t matter.) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) March 11, 2020

The Red Sox have about two weeks until the regular season begins, so the hope for Ron Roenicke and Co. must be that this pace will continue for the starters and carry into the campaign.

