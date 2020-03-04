Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday was a great night for Caris LeVert.

And it very much was at the expense of the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics blew a 21-point second-half lead to the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden, thanks in large part to a 51-point fourth quarter from the Nets that forced overtime. Brooklyn ended up claiming the extra period, beating the C’s 129-120.

LeVert ended up dropping 51 points in the win, a whopping 37 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime. So good was he, that he outclassed the Celtics in about every way in the final 17 minutes.

Get a load of this graphic from ESPN Stats and Info.

Caris LeVert had 37 points in the 4th quarter and overtime tonight against the Celtics – the Celtics had 36 points as a team in the 4th quarter and overtime. pic.twitter.com/WT9phHyyMO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2020

Woof.

The Celtics will have a chance to get back on track Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images