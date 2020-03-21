Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta Falcons are not newcomers when it comes to having an impressive offense. After all, they’ve been led by former Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones since the two teamed up in 2011.

However, with the recent additions of running back Todd Gurley in free agency and trade for tight end Hayden Hurst, the Falcons now have one of their best offenses in decades. Well, at least according to this specific stat.

“No team has started 10 offensive players who were selected in the first round during the Common Draft Era since 1967,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday, citing @Eliassports.

The Falcons have just that — as 10 of 11 projected offensive starters are former first-round picks.

No team has started 10 offensive players who were selected in the first round during the Common Draft Era since 1967, per @eliassports. pic.twitter.com/wi9qro4GNq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2020

The signal caller, Ryan (No. 3 in 2008), is joined by players at the skill positions like Gurley (No. 10 in 2015), Jones (No. 6 in 2011), fellow receiver Calvin Ridley (No. 26 in 2018) and Hurst (No. 25 in 2018).

And all five offensive lineman are first-round picks, with left tackle Jake Matthews (No. 6 in 2014), left guard James Carpenter (No. 25 in 2011), center Alex Mack (No. 21 in 2009), right guard Chris Lindstrom (No. 14 in 2019) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (No. 31 in 2019).

Of course, some are past their prime while others have yet to approach it, but even still, it’s a noteworthy feat. We’ll have to wait and see how it pays off for the Falcons when the 2020 season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images