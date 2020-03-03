Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum has quite a list of stats to depict just how impressive he’s been lately.

But the Boston Celtics forward earned another one showcasing how special he’s been since he entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick in 2017. In fact, Tatum is in a league of his own when breaking down the specific criteria.

Tatum is the first player in NBA history to hold career averages of more than 17.0 points per game in the regular season and 17.0 points per game in the postseason of a player under the age of 21, per Boston Sports Info. Tatum averages an exact 17.0 points per game in his career, benefiting from his 23.5 average this year. He averages 17.4 points per game in his 28-game playoff career.

Jayson Tatum Players in NBA history to average ≥ 17.0 points in the regular season and ≥ 17.0 points in the post season ≤ 21 YO (min – 20 post season games) 1. JAYSON TATUM END OF LIST Damn#TheStatsCorner pic.twitter.com/Zc2ZIlXC0Y — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) March 2, 2020

Tatum recorded his fourth consecutive 30-plus point game Saturday night against the Houston Rockets. He averaged an impressive 30.7 points in February. So yeah, that’s pretty impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images