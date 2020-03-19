Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected yet another NBA team.

The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced that three members of its organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Philadelphia 76ers, in consultation with medical experts and the NBA, received the recommendation that certain individuals from the organization, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, be tested for COVID-19,” the team’s official statement said.

“Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other test results are currently negative. We have reported this information to the state and local health authorities as required.”

The Sixers are the fifth NBA franchise to be affected by the outbreak, following the diagnosis of four Brooklyn Nets including Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood, and the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Gobert was the league’s first case, which prompted the NBA to suspend its season for the foreseeable future.

Someone in the Denver Nuggets organization also tested positive.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images