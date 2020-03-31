What if two of sports’ most legendary rivalries came together for one star-studded showdown?

It’s evidently possible, as golf journalist/author Robert Lusetich reported Monday night that a rematch between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is being discussed for a pay-per-view event in which each golfer has a partner.

Two of the names floated as possible participants, according to Lusetich: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Hearing Tiger v Phil II might indeed be happening as a PPV event but that the caveat is that each will have a partner. Two names being mentioned? Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) March 30, 2020

Another head-to-head clash between Woods and Mickelson is intriguing enough, especially given the current shortage of live sports options amid the coronavirus pandemic and the drama of their first matchup in November 2018, during which Mickelson edged Woods after four playoff holes to capture a $9 million prize.

But adding two of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time to the mix? That only heightens the entertainment factor and the potential to attract even more viewers. Brady and Manning had some amazing battles on the gridiron, so maybe they can recapture some of that magic on the links.

It’ll be interesting to see whether this actually is realistic, though. Because while Manning has been retired from football since capping the 2015 season with a Super Bowl title, Brady is gearing up for his first campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots in free agency. It might be difficult for Brady to find the time, even with the ongoing uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you’re wondering who would be paired up with who, it’s worth keeping in mind that Brady and Mickelson played together in 2018, reportedly defeating Rickie Fowler and investment banker Jimmy Dunne III in a friendly matchup.

Whatever the case, it sure sounds like a rematch between Woods and Mickelson is on the table — in some capacity. Mickelson already teased a mic’d up round Sunday night on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images