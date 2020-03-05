Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Spurs star Tim Duncan made his coaching debut with San Antonio on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets after head coach Gregg Popovich was forced to miss the contest due to personal reasons.

But, when one of those former teammates was asked how he thought Duncan did in his first win as acting-coach, he responded with a humorous interpretation.

“He didn’t do (expletive),” Spurs guard Patty Mills said, per NBC Sports. “It was us out on the floor.”

Mills backtracked after his joke, evening going on to praise Duncan, who he spent five seasons with as teammates in San Antonio.

