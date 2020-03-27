It’s been a rough go lately for, well, the entire world.

The coronavirus pandemic is racing around the world and has completely flipped our way of life upside down. As the case numbers and death totals continue to rise, the economy continues to struggle. If it’s not one thing, it’s the other, and in the cases of a lot of folks, it’s both.

In times like these, we desperately search for the best in people and we crave good news. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees provided some of that Thursday when he announced a staggering $5 million donation to organizations in Louisiana that are doing all they can to help people through these trying times.

Brees has received plenty of deserved attention for his impressive gesture, and he was a guest Friday morning on the “Today” show. Host Hoda Kotb interviewed the future Hall of Famer, and as their chat came to an end, the host was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I also think a lot of (other) things are contagious, like generosity. Our hope is that because you let us know you made this big generous donation, I think other people look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out, too,'” a smiling Kotb said, as she ended the interview.

“Love you, too, Hoda,” Brees said.

Then, as the camera shifted back to Kotb, she — like many — was just too overcome with emotion to continue, likely dealing with all the feelings.

Honestly, there’s a lot of people who watched that and can relate at this point.

As for the actual interview itself, Brees had a good answer about whether we’ll have an NFL season this fall.