TB12 lives on.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday announced Tom Brady will wear No. 12 next season. Consequently, receiver Chris Godwin, who’s worn No. 12 since high school but offered it to Brady out of “respect,” will wear No. 14.

Godwin said there was no transaction made as part of the number switch, according to the Bucs.

The answer you've been waiting for… Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣ Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

The Bucs understandably are milking the Brady signing for all its worth. Earlier Tuesday, the team shared a new hype video that surely won’t go over well with New England Patriots fans.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images