Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady offered a brief update on his impending free agency Wednesday.

Responding to a plea from UFC president Dana White to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots quarterback said he has not decided where he will play football in 2020.

“It’s been a lot of patience for me, and obviously, being where I’ve been for 20 years, it’s been an amazing experience,” Brady said in an interview broadcast on White’s Instagram page. “And I don’t know what the future holds right now. I’m just trying to be patient through this process. It’s my first time going through it.

“In the meantime, I’m going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10, 12 days. We have a little vacation planned, which I’m looking forward to.”

Tom Brady to Dana White on Instagram live: “I don’t know what the future holds. Right now, I’m just trying to be patient through the process.” Said he and his family are going on vacation and plan to spend a lot of time together “over the next 10, 12 days.” pic.twitter.com/sxoEhzFRLQ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 4, 2020

Brady, a career-long Patriot, will become an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. ET on March 18 if he and New England cannot come to terms on a new contract before that deadline. Other interested teams can begin pitching Brady once the NFL’s legal tampering period begins March 16.

The exact list of Brady suitors is unclear, but the Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers all have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick reportedly spoke on the phone Tuesday, and a source told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian that conversation “didn’t go well.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images