For the first time in his career, Tom Brady could be hitting free agency.

The New England Patriots quarterback will be able to test the open market when the new league year opens March 18, and it’s indeed possible he plays elsewhere next season.

For years, Brady has taken less than his market value from the Patriots, but now it appears he’s angling for a heftier deal this time around — which is understandable and totally his prerogative. However, he will be 43 when next season begins, and he’s coming off an underwhelming 2019 campaign. As such, he won’t command the type of deal he could’ve gotten a few years ago.

In their NFL Combine notebook, ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shared what type of contract teams are expecting Brady to land this offseason.

“Brady might not cost a fortune, either,” they wrote. “Some teams are expecting $30 million per year max on a two-year or three-year deal at most. He is going on 43, after all.”

Obviously, it would be a gamble to give Brady a multi-year deal at this juncture. But from a marketing perspective alone, plenty of teams, especially those other than the Patriots, would be able to justify it.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images