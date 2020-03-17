Tom Brady has made a decision.

The six-time Super Bowl champion announced Tuesday on social media he will leave the Patriots in free agency after 20 seasons with New England.

The news isn’t totally shocking if you’ve been following the Brady saga, as various reports had suggested the veteran quarterback could take his talents elsewhere despite enjoying unprecedented success alongside Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft in Foxboro. But it’s still crazy to think Brady’s quest for a seventh championship will happen in a different uniform.

Brady didn’t disclose in his announcement where he plans to sign ahead of his age-43 season, which means there’s still plenty to sort through. And NESN.com will have you covered every step of the way.

Be sure to check back here for all of the latest news, reaction and analysis as Brady prepares for the next step in his storied NFL career. We’ll continue to keep you updated with all things TB12 below.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images