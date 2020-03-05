Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like most Patriots fans, Julien Edelman doesn’t want to see Tom Brady leave New England in free agency.

So, he started the “Stay Tom” campaign in an effort to help keep the 42-year-old quarterback — merchandise and all.

Well, Brady’s taken notice, and he’s got something to say about the whole shenanigan.

Shortly after Edelman promoted his latest set of “Stay Tom” gear Wednesday on Twitter, Brady decided to chime in on the conversation. And he raised an important issue in the process:

“.@TB12sports How much do we make on our Julian Edelman merchandise? I assume this all evens out?” he tweeted.

.@TB12sports How much do we make on our Julian Edelman merchandise? I assume this all evens out? https://t.co/m4i38JCBDq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 4, 2020

Not quite the response fans were hoping for, but oh well.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images