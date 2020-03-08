Tom Brady celebrated International Women’s Day on Sunday by honoring two of the women he admires most.
The soon-to-be free agent quarterback shared a photo of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and daughter, Vivian, in a touching Instagram post. The caption for the post is short and sweet.
Take a look:
“These women make my world go around! Happy international women’s day! ❤️❤️😍😍”
Whether Brady’s International Women’s Day post offers any insight into his free agency plans remains to be seen. Probably not, though.
Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images