Tom Brady celebrated International Women’s Day on Sunday by honoring two of the women he admires most.

The soon-to-be free agent quarterback shared a photo of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and daughter, Vivian, in a touching Instagram post. The caption for the post is short and sweet.

Take a look:

“These women make my world go around! Happy international women’s day! ❤️❤️😍😍”

Whether Brady’s International Women’s Day post offers any insight into his free agency plans remains to be seen. Probably not, though.

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images