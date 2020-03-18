Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Save for the first four games of the 2016 season, Tom Brady is the only NFL quarterback James White has ever played with.

That will change beginning in the 2020 campaign.

Brady on Tuesday announced he will be leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons with the organization. While the quarterback’s next step has yet to be finalized, all signs point to Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

White took to Instagram shortly after Brady’s announcement to shout out his teammate of six seasons, which prompted the six-time Super Bowl champion to correct the running back’s sentiments.

“Nah…you showed me and reminded me and inspired me every day! You think you learned from me, but i was always learning from you @sweetfeet ❤️❤️❤️,” Brady replied.

We’ll have to wait and see what Bill Belichick has up his sleeve to fill New England’s void at quarterback. Making a move for a veteran signal-caller would make sense, but the franchise also might be inclined to address the position at some point in the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images