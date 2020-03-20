Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

People in Tampa Bay are excited to welcome Tom Brady as their new quarterback.

The 42-year-old made his signing with the Buccaneers official Friday morning after spending his first 20 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

And fans wasted no time getting their Brady jersey.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine released information from Fanatics and the numbers are insane.

Check it out:

From @Fanatics: Tom Brady day-over-day jersey sales are up 900%. The @Buccaneers are the No. 1 selling team across their network today (jerseys and other merchandise). More Bucs gear has been sold today than the last two weeks combined. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 20, 2020

Of course, this shouldn’t be all that surprising considering the Bucs now have a six-time Super Bowl champion as their quarterback.

His No. 12 Patriots jersey was a best seller as well.

We’re sure there will be no shortage of Brady jerseys in the stands of Raymond James Stadium once the 2020 NFL seasons kicks off.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images