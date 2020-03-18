Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like any successful Boston athlete, Tom Brady isn’t exactly loved in New York.

And it appears New Yorkers are happy to see the New England Patriots legend find a new home.

Of course, Brady on Tuesday made the stunning announcement that he was leaving the Pats, and hours later reports surfaced that he will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seldom do the back pages of the New York tabloids disappoint, and they sure didn’t Wednesday morning.

Our @NYDNSports back page: Tom Brady takes the air out of New England and is expected to sign mega-deal with Tampa Bay Bucs; Kevin Durant is among four Nets players to test positive for coronavirus. @Patriots @Buccaneers @BrooklynNets —https://t.co/0D9YUBi1qn pic.twitter.com/vAB5EYBlFp — Tom Biersdorfer (@TomBiersdorfer) March 18, 2020

The back page: TOMPA BAY BUCS https://t.co/nU7z0XZ4Kk pic.twitter.com/XjHK8IjPMc — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 18, 2020

The Daily News had to shoehorn in a Deflategate joke.

Brady is not eligible to sign with the Bucs officially until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images