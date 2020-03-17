Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady announced his plans to leave the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. As the same day neared its end, all clues hinted toward the 20-year veteran deciding the next chapter of his career will be played in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.

According to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, he can’t wait to get started for his new franchise.

“Brady is said to be ‘excited and fired up’ over the next chapter of his legendary football journey,” Guregian reported.

He has good reason to be, as Brady and the Buccaneers have agreed to a deal worth around $30 million a year, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

By linking up with coach Bruce Arians, he also has an opportunity to continue making history with Tampa Bay, as the franchise looks to win its first Super Bowl under Arians and first since Super Bowl XXXVII.

Still, the news apparently came as a shock to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images