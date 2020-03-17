Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most NFL players probably will tell you that while your playing days come and go, the relationships you build over the course of your tenure in the league can last forever.

Just ask Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

Edelman soon will embark on his first full season without Brady, who on Tuesday announced he’ll be leaving the New England Patriots organization after 20 seasons. The veteran wide receiver responded to the news with an Instagram post, which garnered a heartfelt response from TB12.

“Love you Jules,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

It’s probably a safe bet that Edelman years from now will be in attendance to watch Brady be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And who knows, maybe a few more stellar seasons will earn Edelman a trip to Canton, too.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images