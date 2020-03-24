Though Tom Brady wouldn’t reveal why he left the New England Patriots, he did give the timeline of his decision.

Brady said he decided to leave New England last Monday night before calling to meet with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady announced he’d be leaving the Patriots on Tuesday morning. Later that day, he agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It was really the night that I had stopped by and seen — I spoke with Mr. Kraft and asked if I could come over and see him,” Brady said Tuesday on a conference call. “We spoke and we had a great conversation. I just wanted to express what he’s meant to me in my life. We spoke with Coach (Bill) Belichick at the same time. We were at different locations, but we talked to him, and it was a great conversation. I got a chance to talk to Jonathan Kraft, as well.

“All three of those guys have been involved in so many important decisions in my life, career-related, personal-related. I leave there with just great admiration for the people and that organization. It’s a world-class, first-class organization in every way, and I wanted to leave it in that way too. I know the Patriots have a great team. They always do. They have great players, great leadership, great coaches. I certainly wish them the best, but for me, I’ve got to transition and focus on the opportunity I have to make the current situation I’m in as best as I possibly can. They hired me to do a job here, and I’m going to go in and do it like you’ve always seen me do for a long time, like the fans have always seen me do, like opposing coaches, like my teammates have seen me do. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got like I’ve done everything in my life for as long as I’ve been playing this sport.”

Brady said the Buccaneers’ players, coaches and goal to win are what intrigued him about signing with the Buccaneers. The Los Angeles Chargers also were interested in the 42-year-old quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images