Tom Brady won’t be playing for the New England Patriots next season — we now know that for certain.

So, where will the greatest quarterback in NFL history play in 2020?

Despite seemingly being a great fit, the Indianapolis Colts will not pursue the 42-year-old quarterback, ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Tuesday. Instead, the Colts apparently are considering fellow veteran signal-caller Philip Rivers.

Here’s Werder’s report:

Despite appearing to be an ideal fit, I’m told the #Colts are not in the market for Tom Brady. It appears Philip Rivers a better possibility. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 17, 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers reportedly both have made strong offers to Brady. Whether mystery teams are lurking in the weeds is anyone’s guess.

Unsurprisingly, Brady’s departure drew quite a reaction on social media.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Images