You can take Tom Brady out of New England, but you apparently can’t take the New England out of Tom Brady.

A new chapter awaits the six-time Super Bowl champion, who left the Patriots this offseason after 20 seasons with the organization. Brady is off to Tampa Bay, where there’s already newfound energy surrounding a recharged Buccaneers squad.

Despite having yet to step foot in the team’s facilities, Brady apparently already is making an impact with the Bucs. According to NBC’s Peter King, Brady started to lay groundwork during his first conversation with Tampa Bay higher-ups.

“When Brady finally talked to the Buc braintrust on Wednesday—(Jason) Licht first, then (Bruce) Arians, in a call that lasted longer than an hour—the strongest impression he left with them had a Belichickian tone,” King wrote. “However long he stays in Tampa Bay—two years, three years or more—Brady wants to help the organization push one common goal. ‘The standard,’ he called it. Brady wants to help Arians reinforce his standard of excellence in Tampa. At times during the call, it almost felt like Brady was recruiting them, not the other way around.”

This isn’t the only way the “Brady effect” already is being felt in Central Florida. Upon officially signing Brady, the Bucs reportedly received an influx of inquiries from players across the league who are interested in teaming up with the future Hall of Famer.

