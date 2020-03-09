The New England Patriots and free-agent quarterback Tom Brady appear to be in a holding pattern.

For the last six months, we’ve heard rumors that Brady wanted a long-term contract offer last year but the Patriots wouldn’t give it to him. A recent report suggests otherwise.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Sunday night that the Patriots offered Brady a multi-year extension in August. And because Brady turned it down and wanted to go year-to-year with a no-tag provision, they can’t offer him another contract extension without first hearing what Brady is seeking in a new deal.

This feels like an explanation from the Patriots as to why they have not yet offered Brady — who hits free agency March 18 — a contract extension with a concrete deadline on the horizon. It also seems like a nudge from the Patriots to get Brady to approach the team rather than vice versa.

Of course, an offer from August shouldn’t preclude the Patriots from approaching Brady now with the click ticking if they really want the six-time Super Bowl champion back in the fold. This feels unnecessarily complicated from two parties who have had a working relationship for 20 years.

If Brady wants to come back, he should pick up the phone. If the Patriots want Brady back, they should pick up the phone. That neither party seems to be budging feels ominous. Other NFL teams can officially start talking to Brady in eight days during the opening tampering period which begins March 16.

The Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams expected to pursue Brady.

