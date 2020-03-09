The New England Patriots and free-agent quarterback Tom Brady appear to be in a holding pattern.

For the last six months, we’ve heard rumors that Brady wanted a long-term contract offer last year but the Patriots wouldn’t give it to him. A recent report suggests otherwise.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Sunday night that the Patriots offered Brady a multi-year extension in August. And because Brady turned it down and wanted to go year-to-year with a no-tag provision, they can’t offer him another contract extension without first hearing what Brady is seeking in a new deal.

As we approach free agency, some notes (in a thread) to revisit as Tom Brady’s decision on his next step draws closer. During last training camp, Brady & the Patriots discussed a new deal, including a multi-year extension. Brady’s preference was to not add any years to his deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

and include a no-tag provision in his deal to ensure him the right to test the market if he desired. Early in camp, the Patriots gave Brady his request for total freedom after 2019. Brady now has that opportunity to be a free agent. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

Many have wondered when the Patriots will make their offer to retain Brady, something that they did in August already. In essence, the next step is Brady conveying what he wants in a new deal from the Patriots, not the other way around, as the team has previously presented him… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

an offer, but Brady wanted to test the market, which has now has the chance to do. The chance for Brady to return to New England is of course possible, but an important step in that process is an understanding for the team of what Brady is seeking in a new deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2020

This feels like an explanation from the Patriots as to why they have not yet offered Brady — who hits free agency March 18 — a contract extension with a concrete deadline on the horizon. It also seems like a nudge from the Patriots to get Brady to approach the team rather than vice versa.

Of course, an offer from August shouldn’t preclude the Patriots from approaching Brady now with the click ticking if they really want the six-time Super Bowl champion back in the fold. This feels unnecessarily complicated from two parties who have had a working relationship for 20 years.

If Brady wants to come back, he should pick up the phone. If the Patriots want Brady back, they should pick up the phone. That neither party seems to be budging feels ominous. Other NFL teams can officially start talking to Brady in eight days during the opening tampering period which begins March 16.

The Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams expected to pursue Brady.

