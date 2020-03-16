Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Sunday, Chris Simms reported the Tom Brady sweepstakes had just two remaining contestants: the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One day later, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported another team is in that mix, as well: the Los Angeles Chargers, who’ve long been rumored as a likely suitor for the New England Patriots quarterback.

“There are some teams we know are going to be interested,” Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network. “The Los Angeles Chargers, it’s really not been a surprise. We’ve talked about it since the Super Bowl. They’re expected to make a bit of a run at Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Bucs are another team that have some interest in Brady. Other than that, it seems to be the Patriots who have the most interest.”

From @nflnetwork: A look at what is ahead for free agent QB Tom Brady… and like most free agents it could come down to where does he want to win? pic.twitter.com/tgyowEAcuE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Rapoport added that he senses “almost nothing from the Las Vegas Raiders that would tell me they’re going to make a run at Brady.” He also echoed Simms in saying the San Francisco 49ers don’t plan to pursue the 42-year-old signal-caller.

The Tennessee Titans officially bowed out of the Brady race Sunday when they signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year contract extension.

Brady’s representatives can begin negotiating with other teams when the NFL’s legal tampering period begins at noon ET on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images