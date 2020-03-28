Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady shocked the world when he announced he would be leaving the New England Patriots after spending his first 20 years of his NFL career with the team.

But even though he now will sport a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, the 42-year-old isn’t stopping his social media presence — especially when it comes to keeping yourself health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL’s official Twitter account shared a video of Brady who shared some tips to keep your immune system strong and healthy during this time. He also shared an encouraging message at the end, telling his followers, “I know we’re going to get through this together.”

Check out the video below for his tips (which include eating your vegetables and staying hydrated):

”I know we’re going to get through this together.” A special #StayHomeStayStrong message from @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady. For more immune boosting tips click here: https://t.co/tt8pSL32pg pic.twitter.com/lHKjYTwgdt — NFL (@NFL) March 28, 2020

We hope his dad doesn’t take too much offense to that subtle jab.

The COVID-19 pandemic currently has most of the sports world on hold. The NFL Draft still will take place beginning April 23, but it’s unknown if or how it will impact the beginning of the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images