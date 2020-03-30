Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the Patriots has come to an end. But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with New England.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back on one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Now, let’s relive his No. 13 moment: Leading the Patriots to a divisional-round comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens (2014).

One comeback in a game always is impressive. How about two?

Tom Brady accomplished the feat six years ago in a playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The road to Brady’s first Super Bowl win in a decade was a rocky one, but the New England Patriots’ first game of the 2014 NFL playoffs was a sign of how special that team really was.

The Ravens traveled to Gillette Stadium and came out hot, scoring 14 unanswered points to begin the game. Brady then started off the Patriots’ scoring with a four-yard rushing touchdown, followed by a 15-yard strike to Danny Amendola to tie the score.

Baltimore was undeterred, scoring on back-to-back possessions to leave New England down 14 again. And again, Brady and the Patriots imposed their will.

Brady kept the offense determined, answering on the next drive by finding Rob Gronkowski in the end zone to knock the deficit to seven. The Patriots tied the game when Julian Edelman delivered on a trick play, throwing it downfield to Amendola.

The Ravens got the lead back with a Justin Tucker field goal, forcing Brady to make one more key drive to win the game. And with five minutes to go, Brady found Brandon LaFell to complete one of the most chaotic comebacks of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images