After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the New England Patriots has come to an end.

But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with the Pats.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back at one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Today, it’s his No. 15 moment: The game-winning touchdown pass to Kenbrell Thompkins.

When it comes to Tom Brady’s heroics, his comeback against the New Orleans Saints in 2013 is among his best.

The 2013 New England Patriots offense was unique, as Wes Welker left during the offseason and Rob Gronkowski was recovering from an injury to begin the season. That left Brady with Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Aaron Dobson and Kenbrell Thompkins as his main options for receivers. That made this comeback against Drew Brees and the Saints one for the ages.

The Saints snatched the lead in the fourth quarter when Brees connected with Kenny Stills for a touchdown, followed up by a field goal on the drive after to give the visitors a 27-23 lead with just over two minutes to go.

Brady spread the ball around the field, hitting Edelman and Dobson once each. He also hit newly-signed receiver Austin Collie for a pass earlier before a fourth down presented itself with the game on the line. On fourth and four at the Saints’ 26 yard line, Brady hit Collie once again to convert the first down, spiking the ball with 11 seconds to go.

On the final play of the game, Brady floated a perfect corner ball to Thompkins to grab the lead and the win for the Patriots in one of his best performances of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images