After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the New England Patriots has come to an end.

But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with the Pats.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back at one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Today, it’s his No. 16 moment: Leading a comeback win over the Broncos after trailing 24-0.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have given the NFL world some of its most memorable games.

In Manning’s second season as a member of the Broncos, Wes Welker left the Patriots to join Denver in what would be another MVP year for Manning, which only heated up the rivalry between the two star quarterbacks.

And in Week 12 of the 2013 season, Brady and Manning had one of their best head-to-head matchups ever.

The Broncos exploded to a 24-0 lead heading into halftime. But the Patriots answered to begin the second half with an eight-play drive that concluded with Brady finding Julian Edelman for the first score of the game.

The Patriots would score on the next four drives — three touchdowns and a field goal — to take a shocking seven-point lead behind Brady’s 344-yard, three-touchdown performance. Manning eventually would get his team back in it, tying the game at 31-31 to force overtime.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the extra frame before Brady completed the comeback win by getting Stephen Gostkowski in perfect field goal position to seal the win.

Late-game heroics are Brady’s expertise, and it was even sweeter when they came against Manning.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images