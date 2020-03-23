Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After two decades, Tom Brady’s run with the New England Patriots has come to an end.

But even though he’s now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it doesn’t take away from the heaps of memories he created with the Pats.

Each day over the next few weeks, we’ll look back at one of Brady’s best moments, counting down from No. 20 to No. 1. Today, it’s his No. 20 moment: Reaching 1,000 yards rushing.

It took a while, but on Dec. 2, 2018, Tom Brady gained his 1,000th career rushing yard.

Brady had plenty of incredible moments as the New England Patriots quarterback, but none may be more exciting to Brady — playoffs aside — than when he finally ran for his 1,000th rushing yard during his 19th season.

On that day, Brady and the Patriots faced the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium when the history was made. On a third and three in the first quarter with the Patriots up seven, Brady found the hole he needed to finally reach 1,000 rushing yards.

The man who posted a 5.28 40-yard dash time back at the 2000 NFL Combine managed to reach this career milestone that he eventually would make plenty of jokes about. Brady took to Instagram to let the world know he would “retire” after finally getting to his goal at the age of 41.

Of course, the all-time great went on to win one more Super Bowl in that same season — but maybe getting his 1,000th yard after rushing over 500 times was the better accolade.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images