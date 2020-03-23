You could come up with quite a few reasons why Tom Brady wants to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Similarly, you could make a long list as to why he would’ve wanted to stay with the New England Patriots. Either way, another legendary NFL quarterback was floored by Brady’s decision to leave Foxboro.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette, FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw admitted he has no clue what Brady’s thinking by leaving an offense in New England “that was perfect for him.”

“Why in the world does he want to keep on playing at 43 other than to prove to New England he’s more important than Bill Belichick?” Bradshaw said. “That’s the way I would look at it. Why the hell do you want to go to Tampa? The only thing I can think of is ego gets involved and you decide, ‘I’ll show ’em who’s more important…’

“I don’t know what the hell Tom’s doing. I think Tom, at 43, there has to be something going on for him to want to leave there, right? Gotta be,” Bradshaw said. “He’s got to feel they don’t want him, he’s got to feel unappreciated, got to feel, ‘I got to get out from underneath Belichick.’ He knows they’re saying, ‘Who was more important, the coach or the quarterback?’ Has Robert Kraft come out and said, ‘We want him back, we need him back, he’s our guy?’ Is anyone fighting for him? I haven’t noticed any of that.”

Indeed, it’s fair to wonder why Brady would want a fresh start when he’ll be 43 years old come the start of the 2020 season. That said, it doesn’t appear money was the driving factor in his departure from New England.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images