Tom Brady is leaving New England, much to Patriots fans’ dismay. But it appears some NFL fans already are eying one college football star as TB12’s potential replacement.

Enter 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion and Offensive MVP, Trevor Lawrence.

The junior Clemson quarterback is gearing up for his third season with the Tigers as the team seeks to avenge its loss to LSU during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January. Lawrence started all 14 games in 2019, amassing 3,431 yards, 514 rush yards and 44 touchdowns along the way.

Lawrence officially will be eligible to enter the NFL Draft following the 2020 season. So, naturally, fans on Twitter linked the 20-year-old to the Patriots:

Somehow someway the Patriots are gonna end up with Trevor Lawrence aren’t they? — CarolB (@FixOurPowerPlay) March 17, 2020

NFL fans hearing Brady is leaving: NFL fans realizing the Pats could tank for Trevor Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/e2L9IpW3vV — Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) March 17, 2020

Going to scout Trevor Lawrence like pic.twitter.com/VgVbzacgTz — Zachary Smith (@Z23smitty) March 17, 2020

It’s all fun and games until the Patriots tank for Trevor Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/7X6OUlTiHB — DailySportsDosage (@SportsDsd) March 17, 2020

*The Patriots let Tom Brady leave*

*Pats tank next season*

*Gets the first pick in the draft*

*Selects Trevor Lawrence* Belichick:pic.twitter.com/QC5tt8gcei — Joel Schoenbach (@Joelenbach) March 17, 2020

I swear if Belichick somehow gets Trevor Lawrence after Tom Brady leaves… pic.twitter.com/0uroSJx6YE — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) March 17, 2020

This certainly will be an interesting storyline to follow.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images