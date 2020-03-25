Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say the Tampa Bay Bucaneers have secured an upgrade in Tom Brady.

A few important stats the Buccaneers quarterback amassed during his 20-year career with the New England Patriots shred those of the Tampa Bay signal callers, who preceded him … all of them in total. The NFL last week shared some key figures on how Brady’s wins, touchdown passes and Super Bowl victories total compare to corresponding aggregate totals of all Buccaneers quarterbacks.

“Tom Brady & @Buccaneers Quarterbacks Including Playoffs,” the NFL wrote in a tweet. “Brady in 20 career seasons – 249 wins, 614 pass TD.

“Buccaneers QBs in last 30 seasons — 210 wins, 585 touchdowns.”

In terms of wins and touchdown passes, Brady achieved more in two decades than Tampa Bay’s quarterbacks have since 1990. Wow.

Nothing adds to a quarterback’s legacy like playoff and Super Bowl wins. The Buccaneers have competed in the NFL since 1976, but Brady’s numbers in these departments leave Tampa’s franchise in the dust.

Tom Brady has as many Super Bowl wins (6) as the @Buccaneers franchise has playoff wins (6). — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 18, 2020

Brady announced last Tuesday he’d leave the Patriots in free agency. He agreed to sign with the Buccaneers roughly one day later and presumably will be their starting quarterback for at least the next two seasons.

NFL observers will watch Tampa Bay closely during that time to see whether Brady will bring his winning ways south or if Bucs history will continue to repeat itself, despite his presence under center.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images