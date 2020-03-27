Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots players were used to their former quarterback, Tom Brady, trying to encourage his lifestyle upon them while they were teammates.

Even now, with the six-time Super Bowl champion having taken his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Julian Edelman is still hearing about the benefits of the TB12 Method.

And the global pandemic is the perfect excuse for Brady to project his advice.

Edelman posted a picture to Instagram and Twitter on Friday, encouraging fans to stay home until the virus is out of control.

Brady slid into his comment section shortly after, making football puns while providing advice on how to stay healthy.

“Stay hydrated,” Brady wrote. “And eat your vegetables. Get some vitamin D and exercise too! Play offense too and not just prevent D!”

Drink lots of water? That checks out. Eat clean and healthy? As long as those vegetables don’t include mushrooms or tomatoes, that all definitely constitutes as the TB12 Method.

And anyone tries any avocado ice cream while quarantining, let us know.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images