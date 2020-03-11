Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

The Bruins traveled to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers in a battle of two of the NHL’s biggest heavyweights. Philadelphia entered the contest after winning its previous nine games, but left the contest with a 2-0 loss.

Tuukka Rask was a monster in net recording 24 saves across the first two periods, and added another 12 in the final period to earn his fifth shutout of the season, already one more than all of last year.

To see his most impressive save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game,” video above, presented by TD Bank.