Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Seemingly every whistle Saturday night was followed by a scrap.

The Boston Bruins and Lightning combined for 94 penalty minutes in a thoroughly entertaining match that saw Tampa Bay come away with a 5-3 win at TD Garden.

While Chris Wagner and Barclay Goodrow’s fight, as well as the second-period brawl, were of the more bouts, there were plenty of other skirmishes sprinkled about the match.

Because of that, Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask couldn’t help but crack a few jokes after the game.

“It seemed like every single time that something happened in front of the net, there was a bit of a brawl going on. But, you know, it’s just good clean fun. People like it.”

Was he watching what Bolts netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy was doing during all the kerfuffles?

“Yeah, absolutely,” Rask said. “It was one of those situations that if he wanted to go, I think it was 3-2 at that point so, both of us just get out of there, go have a cocktail. I’d seen enough at that point anyways.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images