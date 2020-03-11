Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask stopped all 36 shots the Flyers peppered him with during the Boston Bruins’ 2-0 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

But the win had some meaning behind it for the netminder, on his 33rd birthday, no less.

Not only did the win snap the Flyers’ nine-game win streak, give the B’s 100 points on the season and widen the gap in the Atlantic Division between them and the Tampa Bay Lightning, it also marked the 50th of Rask’s career.

Something that only had been done one other time in the NHL by a Finnish goalie — Nashville Predators’ Pekka Rinne being the other.

But Rask had no idea he reached such a feat when he spoke with the media after the win.

“Oh, was it? Nice,” he said, per the Bruins. “It’s a great milestone. I didn’t even realize. But thanks for telling me. I’ve been around for many years. I guess it’s just one of those things when you play enough games these milestones happen and it’s definitely a good one.”

Rask celebrated playing his 500th game for the Black and Gold in October, and has been a huge reason why Boston is atop the NHL standings.

Thumbnail photo via Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports