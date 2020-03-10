Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another former New England Patriot is headed to the Lions.

Detroit is hiring ex-Patriot Ty Warren as a full-time assistant ahead of the 2020 season, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Last season, Warren served as a volunteer assistant for the organization before becoming an official member of the staff.

New England drafted Warren No. 13 overall in 2003 and the defensive lineman spent eight seasons with the Patriots.

He helped the team win Super Bowl titles in 2004 and 2005. During his New England career, Warren compiled 376 tackles and 20.5 sacks. He closed out his NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2012.

Of course, Warren isn’t the first ex-Patriot to make his way to Detroit.

He joins former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie, both of whom played for the Patriots under Patricia.

Detroit is coming off a rocky 3-12-1 season in 2019.

Perhaps officially hiring another former Patriot will strengthen the team’s leadership ahead of its 2020 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images