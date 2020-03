Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cleanliness is a massive topic right now as coronavirus continues to spread.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster caught up with some Boston Bruins fans at “The Greatest Bar” in Boston ahead of the squad’s tilt with the Florida Panthers to find out what if they considered themselves as a clean person or not.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.