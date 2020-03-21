Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another prominent United States individual sport federation has called for postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Just one day after USA Swimming spoke out for the Games to be moved to 2021, USA Track and Field has hopped on board as well.

“Unfortunately, while our world class athletes are willing to push themselves to their athletic limits in pursuit of Olympic success, the likelihood that they will be able to properly train in a safe and adequate environment, and replicate the excellence we have all come to expect, does not appear likely in the midst of this global crisis,” Max Siegel, CEO of USATF said in a letter to the Olympic Committee on Saturday.

“As we have learned, our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness is among our highest priorities.”

USATF argued that amid this unprecedented worldwide epidemic, unfathomable disruptions are being caused. The letter said it’s the “right and responsible” move to prioritize the safety of athletes, staff and fans alike.

Their athletes agree.

Olympian hurdler and world champion Lolo Jones took to Twitter to share how relieved she felt by her team’s stance.

“I’m glad USATF spoke up,” Jones said. “(The International Olympic Committee) encouraged all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games telling athletes to carry on as normal amidst this public health crisis is irresponsible and demeaning.”

I am glad USATF spoke up. IOC encouraged all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games

Telling athletes to carry on as normal amidst this public health crisis is irresponsible and demeaning. — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 21, 2020

She said fellow athletes are concerned for their families health as well.

We’ll see how the IOC, and other Olympic teams, react to these stances in the coming weeks. But as of now, the IOC is committed to going on as scheduled.

