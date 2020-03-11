Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the final game of the SheBelieves Cup, the United States women’s national soccer team will face Japan for a shot at the title.

The World Cup Champions are 2-0 so far in the four-team round robin tournament, after defeating England in the opener and pulling off a thrilling 1-0 win over Spain thanks to a game-winning header by midfielder Julie Ertz in the 87th minute.

The USWNT’s third game will be played in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium. Japan has lost both of its contests thus far, already having played Spain (3-1) and England (1-0). Against Japan, the USWNT has an all-time record of 28-1-8.

A win or a tie against Japan would poise the USWNT for the title, reclaiming it from current defending champion England. It would be the USA’s third SheBelieves Cup in the five years it’s been established.

Here’s how to watch the USWNT take on Japan:

When: Wednesday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNews and TUDN XTRA 1

Live Stream: ESPN, FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images