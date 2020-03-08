Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s national team plays its second game of the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday, taking on Spain at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

In its first match Thursday against England, the U.S. won 2-0 behind goals from Christen Press and captain Carli Lloyd. Spain, meanwhile, defeated Japan 3-1 in its opener.

The winner of this match will be the favorite to win the four-team, round robin tournament. The U.S. last won the tournament in 2018, and England is the current defending champion.

Here’s how to watch the USWNT versus Spain.

When: Sunday, March 8, at 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN and TUDN

Live Stream: ESPN, FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images