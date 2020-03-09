Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Providence College is back from the dead.

After an eleven-point loss to St. John’s on February 12 at Madison Square Garden, Ed Cooley’s squad was 13-12 (6-6 in the Big East) with seemingly no shot of making the 2020 NCAA Tournament. 26 days later the Friars have won six consecutive Big East matchups to jump to 19-12 (12-6 in the conference), earning them a No. 4 seed in this week’s Big East Tournament back at MSG.

During the six-game winning streak, senior guard Alpha Diallo has averaged 17.8 points per game including a 25-point and 17-point performance last week to close out the regular season. Diallo’s strong form has earned him VA Hero of the Week honors, proudly presented by VA Health Care.

NESN’s Courtney Cox shares details Diallo’s big week in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports