Life is good for David Pastrnak.

The Boston Bruins winger leads the NHL in goals this season and was just named the league’s third star of the month for February. Pastrnak’s play on the ice has been vital to the B’s maintaining a hold on the NHL’s best record, and that is why he is our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Health Care.

NESN’s Courtney Cox shares details Pastrnak’s big week in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images