Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is stepping up in a big way.

The 22-year-old is leading a relief effort to help feed children in the city of Orlando who are at risk of going hungry with school cancellations due to the covid-19 pandemic. That is why Isaac is our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

In the video above, NESN’s Michaela Vernava explains Isaac’s efforts in central Florida.

