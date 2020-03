Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on NBA arena workers and employees.

Players across the league have stepped up to help soften the blow and that is why they are our VA Heroes of the Week, proudly presented by VA Health Care. NESN’s Courtney Cox details various donations across the association.

Check out the donations in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports