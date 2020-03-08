Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Massachusetts youth hockey coach apparently crossed a line Saturday night.

In a video shared online, the still-unidentified coach appears attack a referee during a game at The Bog Ice Arena in Kingston, Mass. The user who posted the clip describes herself as a “ref wife” in her Twitter profile and claims the video was sent to her. She also claimed the coach spit at the referee before the physical altercation began.

Some people who claim they were at the game say the coach was ejected for yelling obscenities at the referee, whom he attacked while leaving the ice. It remains unclear whether the coach was on his way off the ice, or jumped on it upon his ejection.

The video also shows a player tapping his stick on the ice in apparent approval. Newton North Hockey’s official Twitter account later retweeted the video and offered additional context, none of which has been confirmed.

Disappointing behavior at youth hockey game in Kingston, MA (The Bog, Rink 2) at 630 tonight as referee apparently kicks out coach, who slams door then approaches referee on ice. Referee pushes him, potentially in self-defense, then when he gets up this ensues. https://t.co/dyKUi3n1Oz — Newton North Hockey (@NNTigersHockey) March 8, 2020

On this todays episode of youth hockey can be a s**t show. The loud noise is a coach slamming the door and the rest unfolds. @hockeyfights does this get a listing? pic.twitter.com/wOZPLXRO3w — Let's Go Amerks (@LetsGoAmerks) March 8, 2020

I was there my kids in the White with the white gloves, I’ll answer any questions! Coach spit at ref and yelling F bombs. Originally got a bench minor. F-bombs got him tossed. Spitting got him shoved — nick chartier (@dirky1130) March 8, 2020

Wow, this is blowing up fast. My son is on the ice during this, we were on the opposing team. The coach was yelling obscenities and the ref finally kicked him out of the game. When on the ice, the coach confronts the ref and spits in his face. THEN the ref shoves the coach. — JayMo (@crizpynutz) March 8, 2020

Again, as of Sunday morning, none of the information shared in the tweets had been confirmed and no official statement had been provided by local authorities.

Nevertheless, the video offers a disturbing reminder that youth sports are not immune from violent adults.

