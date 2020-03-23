Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the world of sports, but Vin Scully is providing some optimism.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster spoke on the phone to The Los Angeles Times’ Bill Plaschke to talk all things baseball, how the 92-year-old is doing during the coronavirus pandemic and his uplifting message to fans.

Scully, who told Plaschke he’s “hunkered down” at home with his wife Sandi, is looking at anything positive coming out of this crisis, including people helping one another.

“A lot of people will look at it; it might bring them closer to their faith, they might pray a little harder, a little longer, there might be other good things to come out of it,” he said. “I think people are especially jumping at the opportunity to help each other. I believe that’s true, so that’s kind of heartwarming, with all of it, it brings out some goodness in people, and that’s terrific.

“All those first responders, people putting their lives on the lines, and we’re cheering that they’ll score a touchdown or hit a home run, whatever phrase you want to use, so I’m sure there’s a lot of praying going on and I’m all for it.”

Scully, though, said if and when baseball begins, it will be a “sure sign” we’re moving in the right direction.

“If baseball starts up, we’ve got this thing beat and we can go about our lives,” he said. “Baseball is not a bad thermometer, when baseball begins, whenever that is, that will be a sure sign that the country is getting back on its feet.”

Check out his full interview below:

It’s nice to know Scully sees a silver lining during all of this.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images